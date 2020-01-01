Jared Leto to play Joker in Zack Snyder's Justice League

Jared Leto is reportedly set to reprise his role as the Joker for Zack Snyder's Justice League.

The Oscar-winning actor played the iconic comic book villain in the 2016 blockbuster Suicide Squad, and has now joined reshoots for Snyder's long-awaited director's cut of Justice League, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The filmmaker originally helmed the DC Comics blockbuster, which also starred Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa, but had to exit the project after a family bereavement, and Warner Bros. bosses hired Joss Whedon to finish the movie.

It was announced earlier this year that the "Snyder Cut" of the movie would be released on streaming service HBO Max in September next year, and shooting is currently underway on reshoots, with Affleck, Ray Fisher, and Amber Heard among those also involved.

Leto's character did not appear in the original Justice League back in 2017, and fans have speculated how much new content could be included in the director's new version.

Editors at The Hollywood Reporter also report that producers Jon Berg and Geoff Johns, who oversaw Whedon's reshoots, will not be receiving credits on the "Snyder Cut".

Leto's involvement also fuels rumours that the director is planning on creating a DC Cinematic Universe, which would tie all the DC Comics-based movies, including Suicide Squad and Harley Quinn's standalone flick Birds of Prey, together.

The "Snyder Cut" of Justice League will debut on HBO Max initially as four, one-hour instalments, and will then be released as an epic four-hour movie later in 2021.