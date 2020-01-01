Tamar Braxton blasts WE tv's 'disgusting' use of suicide attempt in reality TV show trailer

Tamar Braxton has slammed officials at WE tv for using her suicide attempt to promote her family's reality show Braxton Family Values.

In a trailer for the new series, Tamar's sister, singer Toni, is seen dashing out of the recording studio after being told her sibling had been hospitalised via a phone call in July.

Tamar blamed the "toxic" reality TV industry for her mental health struggles, which will feature heavily in the forthcoming season of the show - and it appears she's far from happy with the ordeal featuring so heavily in a teaser clip.

“After waking up to that disgusting trailer…F**K @wetv and whomever else participating for using my pain for their pleasure and rating,” the 43-year-old wrote on Twitter alongside a photo promoting her upcoming appearance on Tamron Hall's Let's Talk About It on 28 October.

“At some point this abuse HAS to STOP?? and P.s. IM NOT FILMING FOR THIS SEASON! THEY ARE DOING THIS WHILE IM NOT ON THE SHOW???? #SCUMBAGS**T.”

In addition to Braxton Family Values, Tamar also worked on her own show, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!, which also aired on WE tv beginning last month. However, she has subsequently cut ties with the network.

Tamar was found unresponsive in her Los Angeles hotel suite by her boyfriend at the time, David Adefeso, after reportedly ingesting a cocktail of prescription drugs and alcohol.

In September, Tamar thanked God for saving her and promised she would continue to battle against her demons after being given a second chance at life.