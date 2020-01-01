Eddie Redmayne: 'The Trial of the Chicago 7 has the perfect plotline'

Eddie Redmayne has called the events surrounding The Trial of the Chicago 7 “ripe for storytelling”.

The Oscar-winning actor plays activist Tom Hayden in the new Netflix movie, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, and says this real-life story was one that had to be told on the small screen.

“In 1968 a load of people descended on Chicago to protest the Vietnam War and Chicago had almost been made into a police state by Mayor Daley and this riot broke out,” Eddie explained during a virtual interview for U.S. TV show Live with Kelly and Ryan. “And then the next year, seven – well eight originally – but seven of the most important protagonists were put on trial by the government and it was the most thrilling, moving, hysterically funny but also deadly serious trial. It was ripe for storytelling.”

The Trial of the Chicago 7 boats a star-studded cast including Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Mark Rylance, Jeremy Strong, Frank Langella and Michael Keaton.

Eddie’s character Tom went on to wed Jane Fonda a few years after the trial, and while the British star didn’t get the opportunity to talk directly to Jane about her late ex-husband, he felt inspired by a conversation they had shortly before his death in 2016.

“The day before Tom died he had whispered to Jane, ‘Seeing people who were willing to die for their beliefs had changed him forever’, so that integrity and passion was something I tried to take into the playing of him,” Eddie said.

The 38-year-old is currently filming Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 in Watford, England, and during the interview he revealed he was feeling “so lucky” to be back on set and able to “jump into all the magic of this world”.