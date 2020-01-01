Dexter Fletcher confirms Sherlock Holmes 3 'on the back burner'

Dexter Fletcher confirmed Sherlock Holmes 3 has been delayed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The British filmmaker is set to direct the long-awaited third instalment in the spy saga, taking over the reins from Guy Ritchie who helmed the first two movies starring Robert Downey Jr. as the eponymous detective, alongside Jude Law as his sidekick Dr. John Watson.

However, Fletcher confessed that the worldwide health crisis has impacted the future of the film, which was due to be released in December next year.

"Sherlock's hit its own issues on and off," he said during an interview on the Celebrity Catch Up Podcast. "That’s sort of sitting on the back burner at the moment until it becomes clear where the world is at and what's going to happen."

The third movie was a follow-up to the 2009 action adventure, and the subsequent sequel Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows in 2011, and was originally slated to hit cinemas in December, but was then postponed by a year.

Fletcher also revealed that he's facing similar difficulties on another project, a big-screen adaptation of Roger Moore’s classic spy thriller series The Saint.

"They’re both up against the same dilemma, the same issue that we all (have): How do you get large groups of people together to create something and then shift them all around the world? And what do you do with actors that are in a love scene? It’s complicated," the Rocketman director pondered.