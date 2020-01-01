NEWS Christine Elise calls out Jessica Alba for Beverly Hills, 90210 set rules drama Newsdesk Share with :





Beverly Hills, 90210 star Christine Elise has accused Jessica Alba of lying about an on-set rule not to look at the regulars.



Alba appeared as a teen mum in two episodes of the hit TV drama and recently confessed she was told she'd be kicked off the set if she so much as glanced at stars like Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling.



Garth and Spelling, along with castmates Jason Priestley and Brian Austin Green and the director of the episodes, have responded, insisting they never knew there was such a silly rule, and now Elise is weighing in and calling out Alba.



"Is she f***ing insane? There's no way," the actress raged on Wednesday's edition of the Beverly Hills, 90210 Show podcast.



"(Producer) Paul Waigner did say, 'The girls may not be nice, the guys might not be nice', but that’s as bad as it got! That cast is very nice and if they don’t like you, they go away. That whole 'Don’t make eye contact' is - I’m gonna call it what it is - it’s a f***ing lie," she vented.



Elise, who appeared in 12 episodes of the hit teen drama, then questioned: "Why is she invested in s**t talking a show from 30 years ago? She’s doing great. She’s a bazillionaire with her little Honest company!"



Joel Feigenbaum, who directed Alba's episodes, recently told the podcast he was shocked by her claim.



"It’s very possible someone could have said that to her, either seriously or not," he said.



"I can’t imagine who it would have been. It certainly wasn’t one of the cast... I certainly was never aware of it and you certainly never saw that on the set anyway," he puzzled.