Demi Lovato calls out Rudy Giuliani as he denies being 'inappropriate' in Borat sequel scene

Demi Lovato has called out President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani after he denied being "inappropriate" with a female reporter in a controversial scene in the new Borat sequel.



Reviews of the film, starring Sacha Baron Cohen, appeared online on Wednesday with Giuliani's scene, featuring actress Maria Bakalova posing as a journalist interviewing him, causing the most headlines.



Bakalova plays Borat's daughter in the film, the full title of which is Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.



In the controversial scene, Bakalova invites 76-year-old Giuliani up to a hotel room for a drink.



She tries to take his microphone off, at which point Giuliani leans back on a bed and appears to put his hand down the front of his trousers. While the images circulating online are unclear as to whether or not the attorney is adjusting his shirt, at that point Cohen - in costume as Borat - runs into the room saying: "She’s 15. She’s too old for you".



Giuliani responded to the controversy on his Twitter page as he called the video a "complete fabrication" and added: "I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar."



However, Lovato was among those left in disbelief by his response, as she tweeted: "So you normally drink with reporters, follow them to the bedroom and then lie on the bed and let her take off your mic for you? I guess I’ve been doin (sic) my interviews all wrong."



The Borat sequel is due to be released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.