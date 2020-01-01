NEWS Blake Lively owns up to drawing on high heels for voting photo Newsdesk Share with :





Blake Lively is making the most of her shoe-doodling skills after drawing on a pair of strap-ons for a voting snap with her husband Ryan Reynolds.



Fans and followers on social media were quick to point out the actress was barefoot in the shot Reynolds posted online of the couple with their voting papers, but that Lively appeared to be wearing Christian Louboutin high heels in the same picture she uploaded minutes later.



In another snap Ryan shared on his Instagram Stories, Lively has drawn-on boots, and she reposted the image and wrote: "I don’t see the issue."



She then posted a close-up of the drawn-on boots and added: "Christian Louboutin, are you hiring? Barefoot iPhone doodler with vast experience avail. Impressive resume upon request."



In another post, Lively showed off her full outfit and wrote: "Can you tell I was so happy to get outta a onesie and vote. Sure it was an absentee drop off ballot with a mask covering my look. But dammit I exercised my right to vote. And to not wear shoes that ruined my outfit."



Lively also poked fun at her husband, who was voting for the first time.



The Canadian-born actor didn't become a naturalised U.S. citizen until 2018, making the current general election his first as a voter.



He wrote: "This is my first time voting in America. I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud."



Lively joked: "It was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend (sic)."