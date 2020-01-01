NEWS Jennifer Lawrence cornered Anderson Cooper at party over Oscars fall comments Newsdesk Share with :





Jennifer Lawrence confronted CNN newsman Anderson Cooper at a party after he accused her of faking an embarrassing fall at the 2012 Oscars ceremony.



The nervous actress was trying to remember her acceptance speech after landing a Best Actress honour for Silver Linings Playbook and tripped up the stairs heading to the stage at the Dolby Theater.



When Cooper declared she "obviously faked the fall" days later, Jennifer was so livid that she challenged the newsman years later at a holiday party, at which they were both guests.



"I let him know," she told Heather McMahan’s Absolutely Not podcast.



Recounting the confrontation, she said: "What I led with was, "'Have you ever tried to walk up stairs in a ball gown? So then how do you know?'"



Cooper apologised immediately.



"(He) was like, 'I didn’t know', and gave this wonderful apology," Lawrence went on, adding: "I was all fired up... He probably told everyone I was a psycho."



Recalling the fall itself, Lawrence shared that she was distracted trying to remember her speech: "I didn’t want to write down a speech, I had everything in my head. Then I fell, and it just erased everything from my mind."



She explained: "My full brain went blank. I can look back at it now I’m a little older fondly, but for a very long time, the fall thing was very sensitive. It was so devastating because it was this horrific humiliation to me."



Lawrence noted the matter was resolved for her after the encounter with Cooper: "I think we're good friends now. On my end, we’re all good."