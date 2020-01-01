NEWS Sarah Michelle Gellar's visually-impaired son's sight improving Newsdesk Share with :





Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar is celebrating after realising her son Rocky's eyesight issues are "absolutely" improving after intense at-home care.



The former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, who shares the eight year old with husband Freddie Prinze, Jr, has revealed her little boy is making progress after she alerted specialists to his sight issues as she home schooled him at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.



"It's so interesting that these are the things that you notice about yourself, about your family in general, when you have this kind of together time," the actress tells Us, explaining Rocky's vision is "absolutely" improving.



Gellar first spoke about his struggles earlier this month during an interview with Today, revealing she noticed the warning signs but it took time to confirm he was suffering from myopia, a form of near-sightedness.



"I really chalked it up to screen fatigue because my kids didn't have a lot of access to devices before (quarantine)," she said at the time. "All of a sudden, they're thrown into this world where they're on Zoom for school and the only way they can connect with their friends afterwards is to continue on these devices. It was not something my kids were used to."