Scarlett Johansson is to star in 'Bride'

The 35-year-old actress will also produce the film, which has been described as a "genre-bending" exploration of the 'Bride of Frankenstein' story, which is a joint venture between Apple TV+ and A24.



'Gloria' filmmaker Sebastián Lelio is to direct the movie, which he has been writing with Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo.



Scarlett said in a statement: "It is long overdue for Bride to step out of the shadow of her male counterpart and stand alone. Working alongside Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum, Sebastian and I are extremely excited to emancipate this classic anti-heroine and reanimate her story to reflect the change we see today."



The movie follows a woman who has been created to be an "ideal wife" but when she rejects her "brilliant" creator, she has to flee her confined existence into a world that regards her as a monster.



But while she's on the run, she discovers her "true identity, her surprising power, and the strength to remake herself as her own creation".



'Bride' is the latest venture in Apple's partnership with the independent studio, having previously collaborated on documentary 'Boys State', Sofia Coppola's 'On the Rocks' - which stars Bill Murray and Rashida Jones - and the young adult novel adaptation 'The Sky is Everywhere'.



Scarlett was due to be seen in 'Black Widow' next month but in September, the long-awaited film - which was originally due to be released in May this year - was again delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will now open on 7 May 2021.