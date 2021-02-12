NEWS Aaron Taylor-Johnson set to join Brad Pitt and Joey King in 'Bullet Train' Newsdesk Share with :





According to Deadline the 'Kick-Ass' star is expected to play one of five assassins, alongside Pitt, King and Andrew Koji in the upcoming action-thriller.



The flick is being helmed by David Leitch and is based on the Japanese Novel 'Maria Beetle' by Kotaro Isaka, while the script will be written by Zak Olkewicz.



Leitch - who helmed 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' - and his wife Kelly McCormick will produce the film, through their company 87North, as will Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick, while Brittany Morrissey will executive produce.



A blurb for the tome reads: "Five killers find themselves on a bullet train from Tokyo competing for a suitcase full of money. Who will make it to the last station?



"Satoshi looks like an innocent schoolboy but he is really a viciously cunning psychopath. Kimura's young son is in a coma thanks to him, and Kimura has tracked him onto the bullet train headed from Tokyo to Morioka to exact his revenge. But Kimura soon discovers that they are not the only dangerous passengers onboard.



"Nanao, the self-proclaimed 'unluckiest assassin in the world', and the deadly partnership of Tangerine and Lemon are also travelling to Morioka. A suitcase full of money leads others to show their hands. Why are they all on the same train, and who will get off alive at the last station?"



A release date for the motion picture is yet to be announced.



Johnson's latest role saw him portray military commander Ives in Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet'.



The 30-year-old actor is also set to appear as Lee Unwin in 'The King's Man', a prequel to 2014 blockbuster 'Kingsman: The Secret Service'.



The latter movie is expected to hit cinemas on February 12, 2021.