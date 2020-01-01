NEWS Matthew McConaughey was upset with mom for leaking private conversations to the media Newsdesk Share with :





Matthew McConaughey stopped talking to his mother for eight years after realising she was sharing their conversations with the media.



The Oscar winner reveals he was dumbfounded when private matters became tabloid gossip and as he investigated, he quickly realised his mother, Kay, was behind the leaks.



"I would have conversations and then all of a sudden... what we’d talk about would end up in the paper three days later," the Dallas Buyers Club star said during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. "I was like, 'Mom, that was between us!'"



He admitted the final straw came when he saw his mom giving a TV camera crew a tour of his childhood home.



"(She said), 'I didn’t think you’d find out!'"



Matthew is no longer estranged from his proud mother, and Kay has been quarantining with Matthew, his wife Camila Alves and their three children.



"She was always still my mom, but she became a different person, Look, nobody is perfect. This was something that was out of the realm of any relationship my mother has ever had," he said.



"It wasn’t her fault. I just had to make some boundaries. It was tough for eight years, but we went through it and we’re on the other side of it. It’s good."



The 50-year-old actor is currently promoting his biography Greenlights.