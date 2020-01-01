NEWS Emma Roberts still in shock over Scream Queens pregnancy boom Newsdesk Share with :





Emma Roberts insists "witchcraft" is behind the Scream Queens pregnancy boom as she and co-stars Lea Michele and Billie Lourd are all starting families.



The American Horror Story star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, jokes supernatural forces may have been at play on the set of the TV drama after Michele and Lourd recently gave birth.



"It’s pure witchcraft. I don’t know how else to explain it. It was not planned," Roberts shared on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show.



Billie welcomed son Kingston with her fiance Austen Rydell in September, while former Glee star Lea gave birth to son Ever - her first child with husband Zandy Reich - in August.



Emma, who is also expecting a son, is thrilled that the three women won't all be raising their own little Scream Queens.



"We couldn’t have planned it better, honestly," she shares. "I’m glad they’re boys. I would be scared if we all had girls... It would be mini Scream Queens. I don’t think the world’s ready for that."