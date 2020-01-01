NEWS Scarlett Johansson to produce and star in new Bride of Frankenstein drama Newsdesk Share with :





Scarlett Johansson has signed up to produce and star in a new sci-fi drama that focuses on the story of the Bride of Frankenstein.



The Oscar-nominated actress will front the independent sci-fi drama Bride, directed and co-written by Sebastian Lelio, and will also serve as producer on the movie.



The film is inspired by the 1935 classic horror The Bride of Frankenstein, which follows the story of scientist Victor Frankenstein as he creates a mate for his monster.



And Johansson is eager to reinvent the iconic character, originally played by Elsa Lanchester, for a new generation of fans.



“It is long overdue for Bride to step out of the shadow of her male counterpart and stand alone," she said in a statement. "Working alongside Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum, Sebastian and I are extremely excited to emancipate this classic anti-heroine and reanimate her story to reflect the change we see today.”



Rebecca Angelo, who penned Ryan Gosling's upcoming horror Wolfman, alongside Orange is the New Black scribe Lauren Schuker Blum, will co-write the script with filmmaker Lelio.



Bride focuses on the tragic story of a woman who is created in a laboratory by a domineering tech entrepreneur, and when she escapes, she's forced to come to terms with her new life.



The sci-fi drama joins the impressive roster of movies from Apple Original Films, including Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, Swan Swan with Mahershala Ali, and Jake Gyllenhaal's Snow Blind.