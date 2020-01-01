NEWS Daisy Edgar-Jones lands lead role in Where the Crawdads Sing Newsdesk Share with :





Daisy Edgar-Jones has landed the coveted lead role in Where the Crawdads Sing.



The 22-year-old actress, who shot to fame in the romantic drama series Normal People, will play Kya in the big-screen adaptation of Delia Owens' bestselling novel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Reese Witherspoon is set to serve as producer on the flick, alongside her Hello Sunshine partner Lauren Neustadter, with the screenplay penned by Oscar-nominated writer Lucy Alibar.



The story is in two parts, and firstly follows Kya's journey after she's abandoned by her family in 1950s North Carolina, initially left alone with her violent alcoholic father until he disappears too.



The second part is set later in Kya's life, when she enjoys success as a well-known author, but her life is thrown into disarray when she's accused of the murder of her former boyfriend, who previously tried to rape her.



Where the Crawdads Sing was released back in 2018, and has sold almost nine million copies worldwide.



Witherspoon picked the book to feature in her Hello Sunshine Book Club shortly after its release, and said that she was so blown away by the story she didn't want it to end.



"There is so much to her story: romance, mystery, and a murder... and it takes place in the breath-taking backdrop of the South. I didn’t want this story to end!" the Oscar winner shared.