Adele shows off American accent in first promo for SNL hosting debut

Adele nailed her American accent as she joked around with Kate McKinnon and H.E.R. in the first promo for her highly-anticipated Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

As Kate tried to showcase her British accent, telling fans: "So tune in! It's fit to be wicked. I'm sorry! Bad idea. That was pathetic," Adele then replied, in a perfect American dialect, "Oh my God! No worries, girlfriend!"

"Okay, now that is good!" Kate replied.

The Hello singer looked stunning in a crushed velvet purple shirt, which highlighted her recent weight loss, as she addressed the camera - with Adele, Kate and H.E.R. all wearing black face masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A second promo for Adele's episode - due to air on Saturday - showed the singer and Kate debating which "her" she was actually referring to when introducing the Slide star, real name Gabriella Wilson.

Later, H.E.R. took to Instagram to admit she was still feeling stunned about making her own debut on the much-loved U.S. late night show, sharing one of the promos and writing: "CANT BELIEVE I’M GONNA BE ON SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE!!!!!!!!!!!"