Aaron Taylor-Johnson set to star in Bullet Train with Brad Pitt

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to join new spy thriller Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt.

The action movie is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka and will focus on a group of assassins, with Aaron and Brad being lined up to play two of them, according to Deadline.

Joey King is rumoured to be portraying the deadly character Prince, while Andrew Koji looks likely to play another hitman in the Sony Pictures film, which will be directed by Deadpool 2 filmmaker David Leitch.

In the novel Maria Beetle, a group of assassins discover they are on the same high-speed bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka, and there only a few stops during the journey. They soon realise they have conflicting motives and begin to wonder who will survive long enough to make it off the train.

Back in July, it was reported Oscar winner Brad was attached to the film and would play a U.S. hitman called Ladybug.

Zak Olkewicz will write the script for Bullet Train, with Kelly McCormick on producing duties through 87North, along with Antoine Fuqua.

It is not yet known when production will begin due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Aaron was most recently seen in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, and has also landed a role in The King’s Man – a prequel to the 2014 offering Kingsman: The Secret Service.