Armie Hammer wants to make Call Me by Your Name sequel in 10 years

Armie Hammer won't star in a sequel to Call Me by Your Name until he's in his 40s.

The 34-year-old actor played graduate Oliver in Luca Guadagnino's coming-of-age romantic drama back in 2017, opposite on-screen love Timothee Chalamet, 24, who portrayed the lovestruck teenager Elio.

The director previously revealed that he would be revisiting the heartbreaking love story in the future, as he confessed he wanted to make a series of movies that focused on the two characters.

However, Armie insisted that despite the demand from fans for a sequel, he wants to leave it for at least another 10 years before he reprises his role because he thinks a sequel won't live up to expectations.

"It needs room to breathe, too. I mean, so many people are emotionally invested in the first Call Me by Your Name that if you release a second one now, no matter what, I feel like you’re just setting yourself up for failure," he told Collider. "If you give us time – like the story is supposed to happen – if you give us that time, and then we can come back when I’m in my 40s and Timmy’s 23, then we can do it again, then."

Andre Aciman, who penned the original 2007 novel Call Me by Your Name, released a follow-up, titled Find Me, in October last year, which revisits the characters of Elio and Oliver many years after their original meeting.

Despite calling for fans to wait for a sequel, The Social Network star joked that he might be too old to play Oliver.

"I’m ageing like milk in a warm car," Armie quipped.