Vanessa Williams 'got the London version' of Covid-19

Vanessa Williams contracted Covid-19 after returning to the U.S. from London.

The 57-year-old actress had been in the English capital working on West End play City of Angels, which was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the shutdown didn't stop Vanessa - and many of her co-stars - contracting the virus.

"I was sick with Covid — I got the London version," Vanessa told U.S. TV show Extra on Thursday. "I was sick in March when I came back from London. We kind of as a cast got ill… So I went through the couple of weeks being sick."

Former Ugly Betty star Vanessa opened up about her diagnosis as she reflected on U.S. president Donald Trump's recent battle with the virus.

"I know what the symptoms are. It’s not great, and you don’t really feel back into yourself for a solid two weeks, so I assume he's still struggling," she mused.

Both Trump and his Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 ahead of the final presidential debate on Thursday night, leading to the decision to remove the perspex "sneeze guards" from the stage.