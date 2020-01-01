Justin Hartley urges daughter not to believe rumours about his personal life

Actor Justin Hartley has urged his teenage daughter not to believe what she reads online about his private life.

The This Is Us star became a tabloid target following his 2019 split from his wife Chrishell Stause, who has kept their divorce in the headlines by talking about the break-up in the hit Netflix show Selling Sunset.

Justin can understand why there's so much fascination in his private life, but he doesn't want 16-year-old Isabella reading into it.

"I think people want to know about other people’s personal affairs, but I would just caution people," he told Bevy Smith on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Thursday. "I caution my daughter on this all the time. I tell her, 'You really can't just believe something because you read it.'"

And 43-year-old Justin is disturbed by how so many people believe what they read online: "I think this country (America) and the world, especially this country, has an insatiable appetite for gossip and for sort of clickbait stuff, which is basically, you know: 'Don’t do any research. Don’t look anything up... If you read it, then it must be true'."

However, Justin is determined to maintain a positive outlook on life and is feeling good about the future.

"But I’m really happy with where I am," he said. "I’m happy with my career. I’m happy with my personal life. I’m healthy, I’m safe. I’m all of those things. I’m very thankful. For the people who want to dive into the gossip and believe everything, they read, that’s fine too. If they’re getting entertainment from that, I think it sort of comes with the territory."