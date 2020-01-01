Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat emerges to 'defend' Rudy Giuliani following compromising clip

Sacha Baron Cohen once again stepped into the shoes of his iconic Kazakh newsman character Borat to jump to the defence of President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani after he embroiled him in a scandal.

Giuliani hit headlines after a clip for the upcoming sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, went viral online.

The footage features actress Maria Bakalova posing as a journalist, who invites 76-year-old Giuliani up to a hotel room for a drink. She tries to take his microphone off, at which point Giuliani leans back on a bed and appears to put his hand down the front of his trousers.

While the images circulating online are unclear as to whether or not the attorney is adjusting his shirt, as Giuliani claims, it's at that point Cohen - in costume as Borat - runs into the room saying: "She’s 15. She’s too old for you."

As the lawyer came under fire, Cohen released a video on Borat’s official Twitter account saying: "I here to defend America’s mayor Rudolph Giuliani.

“What was an innocent sexy-time encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter has been turned into something disgusting by fake news media. I warn you, anyone else tries this and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his subpoenas.”

On Wednesday, Giuliani called the video a “complete fabrication” and said Cohen would be a “stone-cold liar” if he tried to allege that he was acting inappropriately in the scene.

The movie is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video.