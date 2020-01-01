Naomie Harris’ stalker swerves jail

The man convicted of stalking James Bond star Naomie Harris has avoided jail - despite leaving the actress "absolutely petrified".

Ii Ovisyonairo Ii, an obsessed fan of the screen star, tracked Harris down to her north London home after first making contact with her mother, Carmen, at a Reiki healing session, with the 37-year-old later appearing on her doorstep in February.

According to Judge Noel Lucas QC, Carmen is said to have been “anxious not to aggravate a troubling situation” when Ii later suggested it was his “human right” to make contact with the actress in October 2019, and expressed a desire to do so on 11 November - which he wanted to be their anniversary.

He later sent her a scented, 11-page letter the day before Valentine’s Day, composed on red paper with varying black fonts throughout, which he signed “with unconditional love from your compassionate companion”.

When he turned up at the star’s home address two weeks later, on 28 February, Harris suffered a panic attack, Wood Green Crown Court heard, but the judge stopped short of ordering him to serve jail time.

Instead, he handed Ii a restraining order covering both Harris and her mother, with the man, who has Asperger’s, also given a jail sentence of 21 months, suspended for two years.

He was also given a curfew that must be served at an address in Poole, Dorset. Ii must wear a GPS tag, and complete 300 hours of unpaid work as well as attend rehabilitation.

He previously admitted two counts of stalking against Ms Harris and her mother, with Judge Lucas stating: “I’m sure Miss Naomie Harris found it very distressing to find you on her front doorstep.

“Both Naomie Harris and her mother are entitled to live their lives without being stalked.”