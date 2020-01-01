NEWS Eva Mendes didn't want kids before she met Ryan Gosling Newsdesk Share with :





Eva Mendes didn’t want to have kids until she fell in love with her partner, actor Ryan Gosling.



The 46-year-old actress shares daughters Esmeralda, six, and Amada, four with her partner - something she never envisioned before she met Gosling because she was so focused on her work.



“I was lucky enough to work my bum off for 20 years and then, I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan," the Hitch star told Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa.



"It kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby. I think I was 42 for the second one so it worked out in that way that I had a career and that then I change my focus to my family," she went on.



However, the star now feels the time is right to re-enter the film industry.



"So now I’m thinking of definitely going back, I feel like it’s time. I’m telling you guys, the list is getting shorter and shorter of stuff that I do, I don’t want to do anything violent, nothing risque. I think the only thing that’s left is Disney!” she joked.



She added that women shouldn't feel stuck between a career or having children: "Now that (my children are) getting a bit older but I really feel like, I never want to send the wrong message to young women out there, it’s not an either/or situation," she mused.