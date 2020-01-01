NEWS Beverly Hills, 90210 star Christine Elise apologises to Jessica Alba Newsdesk Share with :





Beverly Hills, 90210 star Christine Elise has apologised after accusing Jessica Alba of lying.



Alba appeared as a teen mum in two episodes of the hit TV drama and recently confessed she was told she'd be kicked off the set if she so much as glanced at stars like Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling.



However, as she appeared on Wednesday's edition of the Beverly Hills, 90210 Show podcast, Elise slammed Alba's allegations - insisting: "Is she f***ing insane? There's no way... That whole 'Don’t make eye contact' is - I’m gonna call it what it is - it’s a f***ing lie."



Elise, who appeared in 12 episodes of the hit teen drama, added: "Why is she invested in s**t talking a show from 30 years ago? She’s doing great. She’s a bazillionaire with her little Honest company!"



However, following backlash after her remarks, Elise took to Instagram to apologise for her part in the controversy, proclaiming: "First of all - I have never met (Alba) but have always admired her work. I am certain she is a lovely woman."



She went on to mention that she routinely swears "with unapologetic abandon" which led to quotes being "misinterpreted and (seeming) more angry than they ever were".



Elise then reflected: "So, I regret calling her a liar but, more importantly, I regret jumping into this sandbox. What a sad state of affairs that the cast members of a beloved show that premiered THIRTY YEARS AGO are still fodder for ancient history gossip - about things that allegedly happened nearly 25 years ago."



She concluded by writing: "I am embarrassed about my part in this. Apologies to Jessica Alba."