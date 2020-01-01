Millie Bobby Brown has wanted to play Enola Holmes since she was 12

Millie Bobby Brown declared she wanted to play Enola Holmes when she read the novel series at the age of 12.

The Stranger Things actress and her sister Paige read Nancy Springer’s novels, about the younger sister of famous detective Sherlock Holmes, when she was too young for the role, but sometime later, she told her dad Robert that the books should be made into films and he got the ball rolling.

“I read the books with my sister about five years ago, and we kind of looked at each other and I was like, ‘I want to play this.’ But I was 11, 12 years old, and the character was 16, so I always knew it would be more of a future ambition for me,” she explained to Deadline. “One day, I said to my dad, ‘I really think we have to make this film.’ He said okay, and he went and found a studio.”

They decided to work with Legendary as the 16-year-old had starred in the company’s movie Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and the rest moved fairly swiftly, with writer Jack Thorne penning the screenplay and Fleabag’s Harry Bradbeer signing on to direct.

Although she came up with the idea of adapting the novels into films, Millie credits her father with putting in the work to make her wish come true.

“My dad, to be honest with you, was the one who said, ‘We’re doing this,’ and he made it happen. One day he said, ‘Millie, we’ve got a writer.’ It was like, what? We’re actually writing a script?” she recalled. “I didn’t think it would come together as soon and as easily. Everyone was on board from the off.”

Enola Holmes is streaming on Netflix now.