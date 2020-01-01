Jennifer Aniston: 'Don't be funny and vote for Kanye West for president'

Jennifer Aniston is urging fans not to be "funny" and vote for Kanye West in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The Friends star shared a series of Instagram photos of herself dropping off her mail-in ballot on Friday, and revealed she was casting her vote early for Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

But she called on her fans and followers to avoid picking rapper West during such an important, and closely fought, election on 3 November.

"It's not funny to vote for Kanye. I don't know how else to say it. Please be responsible," she stated.

The Life of Pablo hitmaker announced his candidacy over the summer, but has only qualified for the ballot in 12 states and barely registered in the polls.

Aniston went on to explain her reasoning for voting for Biden in an impassioned caption, and slammed current Republican president Donald Trump.

"I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can't do with their own bodies," she wrote.

"I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we're on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting)," Aniston continued.

She called on voters to think about "the future of this country and of the world" and pleaded, "Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency."