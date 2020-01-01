Gina Rodriguez: ‘Evan Rachel Wood inspired me to be my best on Kajillionaire’

Gina Rodriguez loved working with Evan Rachel Wood on Kajillionaire because her co-star empowered her to be the best version of herself.

Miranda July’s latest movie tells the story of a family of con artists whose worlds are turned upside down with the arrival of outsider Melanie, played by Rodriguez, with the newcomer inspiring Wood’s character Old Dolio to strike out on her own and live her own life.

In an interview with Collider, the actress shared that she loved working with the Westworld star because she gave her the freedom to explore and be silly without judgment.

“She makes me feel confident, comfortable, powerful. She creates this brave space where you just feel like you can do anything, and that she’s not gonna find you silly or goofy,” she praised. “You know, there’s no judgment. It’s like, fly! And she’s just flying next to you. And she really does empower you to be the best version of yourself, which is a testament to how confident she is as an artist. She wants everybody to be great around her and I admire that so much because that is how you make a good project; we want everybody to rise!”

Wood recently revealed to Variety that she figured out who Old Dolio was by doing quirky rehearsals with July. The duo helped create Old Dolio through improvisation which would focus on the character's limitations, for example, July wouldn't let Wood look her in the eye or express herself using her hands.

The comedy-drama, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, also stars Richard Jenkins and Debra Winger.

It is currently showing in cinemas.