Emilia Clarke jumps out of plane to blast 34th birthday blues

Emilia Clarke jumped out of a plane to rid herself of the birthday blues.

The Game of Thrones star took to Instagram to confess she felt so bad about turning 34 on Friday, she decided to make herself feel better by going skydiving at Hinton Airfield in her native U.K.

In the caption to a post of four photos showing a beaming while donning skydiving gear, she wrote: "What could match the profound existential terror of another birthday? Jumping out of a godd**n plane is what. Thank you Hinton Sky Diving for the most exhilarating experience of my life!"

Emilia went on to gush about her experience free-falling thousands of feet in the air in a series of hashtags, referencing her dragon-flying Daenerys Targaryen character from the hit HBO show.

"whosaysyoucanonlyflydragons? freeeeeeeeeefaaaalllliiiinnnggggg (sic)," she enthused in the hashtags, before declaring: "birthdaybluestakeapunch".

Her post comes after Ryan Reynolds jokingly announced he had moved the actress's 34th birthday because he refused to share it with the Me Before You star.

"So sorry. I moved her birthday this year. It was feeling a little crowded for me," he wrote on Twitter alongside a picture of Emilia.