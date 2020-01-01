Brad Pitt's model girlfriend reunites with husband

Nicole Poturalski has reunited with her restaurateur husband in Germany after enjoying a series of public outings with Brad Pitt.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was romantically linked to Nicole, a model known professionally as Nico Mary, in late August, as they were photographed jetting off on vacation together in the south of France.

Reports by the Daily Mail suggested the pair had been quietly dating for the past year, and it subsequently emerged that the Polish-born 27-year-old was the wife of 68-year-old German businessman Roland Mary, the father of her seven-year-old son, although they are in an open marriage.

Nicole has since returned to her husband's side, and they were photographed enjoying a night out with friends at Borchardt, the Berlin eatery owned by Roland last week. Images obtained by the publication show the pair outside the restaurant, as Nicole joins a group of pals for a cigarette.

The Oscar winner has yet to comment on his relationship with Nicole, who, fans were quick to note, bears a striking resemblance to Pitt's superstar ex, Angelina Jolie, from whom he separated in 2016.

Instead, Pitt has his attention fully focused on the upcoming U.S. presidential election, lending his distinctive voice to a new Joe Biden campaign advertisement.