Anthony Hopkins unveils fragrance collection

Sir Anthony Hopkins has launched a perfume and candle collection to aid charity.



The Silence of the Lambs star has debuted his own brand of fragrances, lending his name to the unisex AH Eau de Parfum.



The scent boasts citrusy notes of bergamot and orange blossom, and earthy musk, while the Home Fragrance Candle and Diffuser Collection features scents of Gardenia Tuberose, Sandalwood, and Amber Noir.



"This is a timeless, elegant collection; scents have a memory, it's the illusionary dreamlike quality of life that has inspired me," the acclaimed actor shared.



"It's an incredible opportunity to connect with an audience in an entirely different way, creating a symbiotic relationship between fragrance and art allows me to paint a scent," he went on.



Hopkins, a keen painter, used his own colourful artwork on the fragrance's minimalist packaging and revealed he came up with the idea for the new venture to help raise funds for America's No Kid Hungry charity in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.



"During quarantine, I thought, 'What am I going to do?' So, I painted and played the piano. I do everything I can to stop going crazy. I’ve always been a bit hyperactive, and suddenly the idea came to me about the crisis of kids going hungry. I wanted to give back," the 82-year-old told Architectural Digest.



"So the purpose of this brand of fragrance is rooted in my commitment to the partnership with No Kid Hungry. One purchase can provide up to 50 meals. We’re all caught up in this unprecedented, unknown situation, and I want to help kids in it because it must be deeply confusing to them," he reflected.



The Anthony Hopkins fragrance collection launched on Friday via his official website.