NEWS Judi Dench saved goldfish with the 'kiss of life' Newsdesk





Judi Dench once resuscitated her pet goldfish with the "kiss of life".



The actress told British TV presenter Chris Evans' How To Wow podcast the incident happened years ago, and her fish has since passed away.



"My goldfish recently died. I once gave it the kiss of life," recalled the Cats actress.



"It died when it was very little and I gave it the kiss of life and it grew to be six inches long. We kept it in a nice tank," she explained.



Elsewhere in the chat, Dench also spoke about her role as M in the James Bond franchise, with the star appearing in a total of seven films over 17 years.



"As M, I just played it like the person in the script, hopefully, and like the intention," the Oscar winner reflected.



"She got to tell Bond off quite a lot and be quite bossy and I had to assert myself a bit, as there has not been a woman M before," Dench went on.



Despite enjoying the job, Dench added she once complained to producer Barbara Broccoli that M never got to travel - while leading man Daniel Craig was off shooting all across the world.



"It was just wonderful but I was kept in that office all the time and I complained to Barbara Broccoli and said, 'Everybody goes to glamorous places and I am in that office all the time'," stated the star.