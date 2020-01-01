NEWS Timothee Chalamet's upcoming Bob Dylan role disrupted by coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :





Timothee Chalamet has had to hit pause on his role as Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic, due to setbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



The production's cinematographer, Phedon Papamichael, told Collider that James Mangold intended to direct a film about the musician with Charlamet as the star, but that it will not be proceeding anytime soon as COVID-19 continues to halt work across the film industry.



"We were going to do Bob Dylan with Mangold," he stated, before sharing: "that didn’t happen."



The project, which bears the working title Going Electric, would have been Papamichael's third movie set in the ’60s, following Ford v Ferrari and The Trial of the Chicago 7. It would have covered Dylan's controversial musical shift from folk to rock 'n' roll, centred around the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.



Going Electric's period was one reason it would be complicated to produce under current coronavirus restrictions, Papamichael shared.



"I don't think it's dead, but it's a tough one to pull off in a COVID-era because it's all in small clubs with lots of extras in period costumes so you've got lots of hair and makeup," he explained.



Earlier this month, Chalamet told GQ he had commenced prepping for the role by reading Dylan's memoir, renting a house in Woodstock, and practising harmonica and guitar.