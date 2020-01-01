NEWS MGM shuts down rumours No Time To Die could have streamed release Newsdesk Share with :





Executives at MGM have denied considering selling No Time to Die to a streaming service such as Apple or Netflix.



According to Variety, MGM has reportedly lost between $30 million to $50 million due to multiple postponements of the film's release date.



Initially slated for November 2019, then changed to February 2020, after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic No Time to Die's debut was then shifted three more times throughout 2020 and has now been deferred to April 2021.



Variety estimated that a deal for a streamed released of the hotly anticipated espionage movie could be worth up to $600 million (£461 million), suggesting that MGM would consider the option as the theatrical release of the James Bond flick has been delayed too many times.



However, a spokesperson for MGM told the publication that the studio refuted all rumours that a streamed release could be on the cards.



“We do not comment on rumors. The film is not for sale," the representative stated, adding: "The film’s release has been postponed until April 2021 in order to preserve the theatrical experience for moviegoers.”



Starring Daniel Craig in his final portrayal as 007, No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and also features Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Rami Malek.