Felicity Huffman completes full sentence for college admissions scandal

Disgraced actress Felicity Huffman can officially move on from her role in the U.S. college admissions scandal after fully completing her sentence.



The Desperate Housewives star pleaded guilty to paying disgraced admissions consultant Rick Singer to have someone change her daughter Sophia’s answers after she took the SAT test to help her get into a top university.



Last October, Huffman served 11 days of her 14-day prison sentence, and she was ordered to complete 250 hours of community service and be placed on supervised release for one year.



Her supervised release period has now come to an end, with her representative telling People that as of Sunday, she has completed her full sentence.



Huffman, 57, has been laying low since the controversy, but she has already had her lawyers petition for the return of her passport from probation officials, so she can travel abroad.



The news emerges as Fuller House star Lori Loughlin prepares to begin her two-month prison term next month for her participation in the U.S.-wide scandal, in addition to completing 150 hours of community service. Her husband Mossimo Giannulli is expected to serve five months in jail.



They have been ordered to report to jail on 19 November.