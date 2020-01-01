NEWS Michael B. Jordan in talks to direct Creed III Newsdesk Share with :





Michael B. Jordan is reportedly in talks to direct Creed III.



The 33-year-old will not only reprise his role as Adonis 'Donnie' Creed for the third instalment of the sports drama series but will also make his feature directorial debut, according to Deadline.



The outlet revealed that Jordan is in talks with bosses at MGM to get behind the camera, after previously serving as executive producer on Creed II.



Back in February, it was revealed by editors at The Hollywood Reporter that Zach Baylin, who is penning the upcoming drama King Richard, starring Will Smith, would be writing the script.



Back in 2015, Ryan Coogler directed the first Creed movie, which focused on Jordan's character as he launched his career as a professional boxer and followed in the footsteps of his father, former heavyweight champion Apollo Creed.



Creed II, which was released in 2018, was helmed by Steven Caple Jr. and saw Adonis prepare to fight Viktor Drago, the son of powerful Russian fighter Ivan Drago, who killed his father Apollo in the boxing ring back in 1985's Rocky IV.



Creed III will be the ninth instalment overall in the hugely successful Rocky franchise, which stars Sylvester Stallone as the titular boxer. He made his debut as the struggling small-time fighter in the 1976 sports drama that won an Academy Award for Best Picture.