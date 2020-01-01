Drew Barrymore: 'I don't think I've recovered from my last divorce'

Drew Barrymore broke down in tears during an interview on Sunday as she revealed she's still struggling to move on from her 2016 divorce from Will Kopelman.

The 45-year-old actress split from Will, the father of her two children, after four years of marriage, with the split marking her third divorce. But the most recent one hit the hardest, as she explained during a chat on Today with Willie Geist.

"I really did not take divorce well. I took it really hard. Even now, I'm just like, oh, it's such a painful thing," Drew sighed. "It took me five years to be able to speak with strength, articulation, perspective, hindsight, and see everything we did right.

"Because when we were getting divorced, it felt like everything was just wrong. I think it applies to everyone who thinks that something will be forever and it's not."

Admitting she can't see herself getting remarried anytime soon, Drew struggled to hold back her tears as she continued: "It's like, I don't think I've recovered from that.

"I don't know how to open that up again. It's like something closed, and it stayed closed. I think I'm equally as scared to find love again as I would be as if it never happened."

Since their split, Drew and Will have been working together to co-parent their daughters Olive, eight, and Frankie, six. And the Charlie's Angels star added that providing a united front for her girls was extremely important to her.

"The good news is that his family and I sort of made the most important choice: to be so together and united and connected," she said. "That's, I guess, what they call family. I know from not growing up with any family whatsoever that that was the last thing I wanted to do for my daughters."

Drew was previously married to producer Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995 and comedian Tom Green from 2001 to 2002.