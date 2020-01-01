James Gunn teases killing off characters in The Suicide Squad

James Gunn was given permission to kill off any character he wanted while making The Suicide Squad.

The Guardians of the Galaxy moviemaker has written and directed the upcoming sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad, with the likes of Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Viola Davis reprising their roles alongside franchise newcomers Idris Elba and John Cena.

Last week, editors at Empire magazine released their latest cover, showing the star-studded line-up of supervillains, and Gunn shared the picture on Twitter and asked fans, "What two characters do you think are most likely to survive #TheSuicideSquad?"

One fan remarked that Robbie's character Harley Quinn was "franchise armor" so was at no risk of being killed off and King Shark and Davis' Amanda Waller are protected because they appear in other DC projects, and Gunn responded that officials at DC gave him free reign to kill off whoever he wanted in his movie.

"No character was protected by DC. They gave me carte blanche to do what I wanted. That was one of the things we agreed to before I came to work for them. I wasn't looking for shock value but I wanted the audience to know anything could happen. #StoryReignsSupreme #TheSuicideSquad," he stated.

Another fan went on to ask if an actor has ever asked him to not kill off their character, and he replied, "It really sucks having to tell an actor you're killing a character they play, especially if they played the character in another film, or if they didn't die in a first draft. Most of them do not want to die, but every one I've told has been mature about it."

Elsewhere in the Twitter Q&A, the director revealed that they didn't need to do any reshoots, even though they were built into the schedule, and that he has almost locked in the picture, with the exception of some visual effects shots.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to be released in August 2021.