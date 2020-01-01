NEWS Prince Harry had 'no idea' about unconscious racial bias until meeting wife Newsdesk Share with :





Prince Harry had "no idea" about the "unconscious bias" suffered by Black people until he met his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.



The British royal married Meghan, whose mother is African-American, back in 2018, two years after they went public as a couple.



In a new interview with Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist Patrick Hutchinson for GQ magazine, Harry revealed how little he knew about racism due to his privileged background - until he saw what his wife experiences.



"Once you realise or you feel a little bit uncomfortable, then the onus is on you to go out and educate yourself, because ignorance is no longer an excuse," he told Patrick.



"And unconscious bias, from my understanding, having the upbringing and the education that I had, I had no idea what it was. I had no idea it existed. And then, sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realise it, especially then living a day or a week in my wife's shoes."



Harry and Meghan have stepped back from their royal duties and moved to the U.S., with the royal accusing the British media of targeting his wife with negative stories that had "racial undertones".



Speaking to Patrick, who made headlines after heroically carrying an anti-BLM protester to safety after a demonstration in London turned ugly this summer, Harry went on to say that he hopes "the world is heading in the right direction" regarding racism, but stressed that social media may be harming rather than helping change.



"As we go through this process, as we're going through this transition, whatever you want to call it, people are going to make mistakes and it's going to be noticed," he said.



"But we can't continue to scream and shout at each other and social media is the worst place to have these conversations, because it rips out the context. And everyone's opinionated and having a go in, whatever it is, a sentence or 300 characters."