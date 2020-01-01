Kumail Nanjiani and wife 'let down' by America after months of sheltering from Covid-19

Kumail Nanjiani feels let down by the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in the U.S. after sheltering alongside his immunocompromised wife, Emily V. Gordon, for most of 2020.

The Silicon Valley star and Emily were nominated for an Oscar in 2018 for the screenplay for their movie The Big Sick, which detailed how their relationship blossomed despite her falling into a coma due to adult-onset Still's disease.

The screenwriter's illness left her vulnerable to the coronavirus, and as a result, the pair have been self-isolating since the pandemic escalated in America in March - a situation the comedian confessed he is struggling with on Twitter on Sunday.

Expressing his worries after America racked up a record 85,000 cases on Friday, he tweeted: "I'm sorry. I'm generally a very optimistic person & have fought to keep positive these last few months.

"But today is hard. We are heading into a massive Covid spike & the people who are supposed to protect us are doing nothing & blaming us for being concerned."

Explaining how he felt let down by America's response, he added: "We've been in quarantine for 8 months because my wife is in a high risk group. We feel let down by our country. But it's not about us. We're the lucky ones. Over 226,000 people have died. That's so many families destroyed."

Without naming President Donald Trump, he went on to compare his adopted homeland's response unfavourably with other countries and tweeted that he now feels "hopeless and helpless" due to the ongoing pandemic.

During their self-isolation, Emily and Kumail have aimed to keep their spirits up by creating their Staying In with Emily & Kumail podcast and by raising funds for charities helping those in need during the pandemic.