Anne Hathaway finally announces 11-month-old son's name

Anne Hathaway has finally revealed the name of her 11-month-old son is Jack.



The actress was chatting about her new film, The Witches, during an interview with Live! with Kelly & Ryan, when she let her second son's name slip as she discussed how her four-year-old, Jonathan, is getting along with the toddler.



"Now Jack‘s big enough to wrestle with, and that’s brought a new element to their relationship that’s really cute," she shared.



Hathaway also discussed what it was like being an expectant mum on the set of the comedy.



"I was pregnant when I made The Witches, so technically he's all over that performance," she added.

Recounting a discussion with costume designer Joanna Johnston, the star remembered how her bulging belly affected the wardrobe while she was still trying to disguise the pregnancy.



"(Johnston) goes, 'I really want you to have a really tight waist'. And I had just found out that I was pregnant and I was like, 'Mmm, no. No, I don’t think so. No'. And she was like, 'Well, why?' And I was like, 'Eh, you know, I just know myself'," Hathaway recalled.



The Oscar winner said she eventually told the costume expert: "I won't be as free if I'm constrained around my middle, so we just better make everything very loose".



Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, welcomed Jack last year.