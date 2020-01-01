NEWS Emily Ratajkowski is pregnant Newsdesk Share with :





Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski is pregnant.



The Gone Girl star announced the baby news in the opening lines of a new essay for Vogue, revealing she and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, won't be going public with their child's gender.



"When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what (gender) you want?'" she began.



"We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then. Everyone laughs at this," she continued.



"There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with. The truth that we ultimately have no idea who - rather than what - is growing inside my belly," she explained.



"Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are? This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled," Ratajkowski contemplated.



The mother-to-be, who showed off her growing belly in a series of photos for the article, is instead focusing on the changes she's experiencing physically and emotionally and embracing it all as it happens. The child will be Ratajkowski's first with Bear-McClard, whom she wed in 2018.



"I used to use magical thinking whenever I wanted something to go a certain way. Now, though, I don't try to envision a pink or blue blanket in my arms," Ratajkowski shared.



"I'm too humbled to have any false notions of control," she added.