Hugh Grant would make Notting Hill sequel depicting a 'hideous divorce'

Hugh Grant has disclosed he would consider making a follow up to Notting Hill only if the sequel poked fun at the romantic comedy genre.

In a recent online question-and-answer session with HBO to promote his new thriller miniseries The Undoing, Grant shared that he would like to do a continuation of one of the many Rom-Coms that made him famous to "show what happened after those films ended".

He explained: "really, to prove the terrible lie that they all were, that it was a happy ending."

Contemplating Notting Hill, in which he portrays a bumbling bookseller who falls in love with Anna Scott, a film star played by Julia Roberts, Grant mused that the joyful note the film on which the 1999 blockbuster ends would be unlikely to last.

"I'd like to do me and Julia and the hideous divorce that's ensued with really expensive lawyers, children involved in a tug of love, floods of tears," he jested.

"Psychologically scarred forever," he laughed, adding: "I'd love to do that film."

Elsewhere in the Q&A, which he joked was a "Hugh and A", Grant was asked to name his favourite character of his career and mentioned one of his more wicked parts.

"I ... have a very soft spot for Phoenix Buchanan from Paddington 2, the actor," Grant reflected.