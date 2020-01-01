B.B. King Estate clarifies biopic confusion

Confusion has arisen over two upcoming movies about music icon B.B. King.

On October 19 actor Wendell Pierce revealed he was commencing pre-production on The Thrill is On, a film about the blues legend, tweeting: "We are official. Preparation has begun on a film where I will be honored to play the great B.B. King."

The Selma star then made a clarification three days later, after being contacted by the King estate, who are planning a separate biopic of the guitarist.

“The Estate of B.B. King has requested I clarify the film ‘The Thrill Is On’ is not a biopic in the traditional sense," Pierce informed his followers.

"It is a dramatized version of a real-life friendship story in the spirit of the film ‘Round Midnight',” he explained.

Vassal Benford, chairman of King’s estate, has since told Variety that an authorised biopic of King will go into pre-production in 2021.

“We want to be crystal clear that the film announced by Pierce is not a biopic, as there are several major players involved in the new B.B. King biopic and the estate does not want there to be any confusion as to the nature of each separate project,” Benford asserted.

“One (The Thrill is On) is a docudrama, and the other is the official B.B. King biopic approved by corporate management of the B.B. King estate and trust as a part of B.B. King’s legacy initiative,” he elaborated.

Drummer Michael Zanetis, a friend of King's who co-wrote The Thrill is On, also chimed in on the subject.

“I am not qualified to write a biopic of Mr. King’s life, but this decade of his life is a chapter I lived with him," Zanetis declared.

"Our friendship flourished until our last visit in 2011,” he added.

Pierce and Zanetis have both claimed that King offered his blessing to them to make the film before his death in 2015.