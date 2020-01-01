Jamie Foxx's sister dead at 36

Jamie Foxx's sister, DeOndra Dixon, has died at the age of 36.

DeOndra, who was born with Down syndrome, is reported to have died on 19 October according to People, and the Ray star took to Instagram to share the sad news a week later.

"My heart is shattered into a million pieces...," Jamie wrote. "Deondra has transitioned. I say transitioned because she will always be alive.

"Anyone who knew my sis knew that she was a bright light. I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show."

Jamie then asked for the public to pray for his heartbroken family during this sad time.

"Deondra you have left a hole in my heart but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me. I love you with every ounce of me," he said. "Our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love. And y’all please keep my family in your prayers."

Snoop Dogg, Nia Long, Chris Pratt, and Mahershala Ali were among Jamie's famous friends who shared their condolences after the post went live.