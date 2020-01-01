Rami Malek: 'Playing Bond villain was not psychologically easy for me'

Rami Malek suffered psychologically while playing the villain in No Time To Die.

The Oscar-winning actor plays James Bond's adversary Safin in the upcoming spy thriller, which sees Daniel Craig reprise his role as 007 for the final time, and Rami confessed that portraying the villain took it's toll on him mentally.

"I think you start asking questions about what evil is. And with this character especially I find him fascinating because he can detach from empathy in order to meticulously carry out his will and I start to wrap myself up in who that person is psychologically," he told GQ, before stopping himself from sharing details of the top secret plot.

"He's ruthless and that might be – I'm in danger of giving too much away here – a result of something that's happened to him, but even acknowledging that taps into the analytical side of him as well," Rami continued. "I think the fact that he can still find a way to appreciate his own evil is something that is quite petrifying and psychologically something that was not easy for me to tap into."

The 25th instalment of the Bond saga, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and also starring Jeffrey Wright and Lea Seydoux, was due to be released back in April but has been delayed amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and is now scheduled to hit cinemas in April next year.