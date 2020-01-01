Bella Heathcote: 'Shooting the labyrinth scene in Relic was rough'

Bella Heathcote has admitted filming the scary labyrinth scene in her upcoming horror movie Relic was a challenge.

The Dark Shadows actress stars alongside Emily Mortimer and Robyn Niven in the horror, which tells the story of a daughter, mother and grandmother who are haunted by a manifestation of dementia that consumes their family's home.

In one standout scene, Bella's character Sam discovers a new part of the house, a labyrinth of corridors she is unable to escape from, and she admitted in an exclusive interview with Cover Media that filming that sequence was the most challenging part of the shoot.

"Those days in the labyrinth were rough, probably the walls closing in, because those walls are actually closing in. It wasn't me looking at a green screen with a tennis ball or whatever. You turn around and turn back and the props (team) had sort of moved the wall in," she recalled. "I remember crawling into that crawl space and there's a photo of my mother, who's passed on, and I was like 'What is this nightmare come to life?!'"

Bella added that the sequence felt very claustrophobic to film.

"I was like, 'OK, can we just get to the bit where I can kick through the wall yet or am I just gonna watch those walls close in around me,'" she shared.

The Australian actress went on to reveal that a particular moment towards the end of the film was scary to both shoot and watch.

"That moment freaked me out. It freaked me out to film it and it freaked me out to watch it. I've probably seen that scene three, maybe four, times and it just freaks me out each time," she said.

Relic is released in cinemas and on digital HD 30 October.