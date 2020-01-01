NEWS Adam Sandler to star in new Netflix space drama Newsdesk Share with :





Adam Sandler has signed on to play the leading man in a new upcoming drama based on the novel The Spaceman of Bohemia.



The funnyman will front the currently untitled adaptation of Jaroslav Kalfar’s 2017 novel, with Chernobyl director Johan Renck on board to helm the flick for Netflix, according to Deadline.



Kalfar’s story will be adapted for the big screen by Colby Day, and Channing Tatum will serve as one of the movie's producers, with Renck, Ben Ormand and Barry Bernardi as executive producers.



The Spaceman of Bohemia follows Czech astronaut Jakub Procházka, played by Sandler, who embarks on a solo mission to investigate mysterious ancient intergalactic dust called Chopra near the planet Venus. As his life on Earth begins to fall apart when his wife leaves him, he seeks solace in a giant creature called Hanus, who is from the beginning of time and has stowed away on his ship.



“As we prepare for our voyage to Chopra, I couldn’t be more pleased to have found the perfect partner in Adam,” Renck said in a statement. “And now, with the support of the brilliant Netflix family, I am profoundly excited to set off on our impossible journey.”



This is another serious character for Sandler, who enjoyed success with his turn as jeweller Howard Ratner in last year's Uncut Gems, a role which won him the Best Male Lead gong at the Independent Spirit Awards in February.

The 54-year-old signed a multi-picture deal with Netflix back in 2015, which spawned movies such as Murder Mystery, The Ridiculous 6, and The Do Over.



His most recent release, Hubie Halloween, premiered on the streaming giant earlier this month, and Sandler is currently working on a new basketball film called Hustle with director Jeremiah Zagar.