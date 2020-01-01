NEWS Johnny Depp libel case ruling set for November Newsdesk Share with :





A ruling will be made in Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun on 3 November.



The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued British tabloid The Sun's publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) and its executive editor Dan Wootton over the article, which labelled him a "wife beater" and alleged he was violent towards ex-wife Amber Heard.



He has always denied claims he was abusive towards his ex-wife throughout their short-lived marriage, and after facing off against Heard at the Royal Courts Of Justice in London in July, Mr Justice Nicol will deliver his long-awaited ruling next Monday.



The judgment comes three months after the end of the libel trial, which heard evidence from both stars, as well as friends, relatives, and several former and current employees.



Depp was in the witness box for five days, during which he was questioned about his Hollywood lifestyle, his use of drink and drugs, and his associations with celebrity pals including Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards and Elton John.



Allegations of violence were also made against Heard, as well as accusations about her relationships with stars including James Franco and Elon Musk. Both she and Depp denied allegations of violence.



In closing arguments, the Alice in Wonderland star's barrister David Sherborne said suing The Sun was not about money for Depp. "When I say he has lost everything, to him obviously everything is his reputation. This is not about money, this is vindicating him," he insisted.



The ruling will be made at 10 am GMT, with neither Depp nor Heard expected to attend court.