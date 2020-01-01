NEWS Maggie Grace is a new mum Newsdesk Share with :





Lost and Taken star Maggie Grace is a first-time mum.



The actress announced the baby news with an Instagram Story photo of her baby's hand on Tuesday to encourage followers to vote in the U.S. presidential election.



She added no details of the newborn's sex or date of birth, but added: "#WhatImVotingFor".

Maggie announced her pregnancy in March.



The father is Grace's husband Brent Bushnell, who she wed in May, 2017.