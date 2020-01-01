NEWS Emma Roberts: 'Baby boy's birth will be a beautiful end to a gloomy 2020' Newsdesk Share with :





Emma Roberts is glad her pregnancy has become a distraction from the doom and gloom of 2020 as she prepares to become a first-time mum.



The Scream Queens star and her boyfriend, actor Garrett Hedlund, are expecting a baby boy together, and focusing on their journey to parenthood has given the couple something to celebrate as the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 crisis.



"I feel so lucky that I've had something so beautiful to look forward to in the midst of such a hard and difficult year for everybody, so I feel very lucky that I get to meet my baby boy at the end of the year," Roberts told U.S. breakfast show Today.



Although her due date is fast approaching, the actress has been keeping busy promoting her new Netflix romantic comedy Holidate. She has also used her love of books to build up her resume as a producer, adapting lesbian vampire drama First Kill into an upcoming TV series for her Belletrist Productions company.



Discussing the new TV project, Roberts professed: "It's my dream come true, because I always read the book before I see the movie or watch the show, and my dream is to really make a movie or a show that's as good as the book, as a book lover, and our first show that is announced is First Kill on Netflix."



She went on: "I'm so obsessed with it - I selfishly wanna make it just so that I can watch it."



Roberts added that First Kill is based on a vampire short story by Victoria Schwab.



"We're calling it a Juliette and Juliette love story, instead of Romeo and Juliet, so it's gonna be really fun," she shared.